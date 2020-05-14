Italy Can Require Declaration Before Granting Aid, ECJ Says

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT) -- An Italian law that requires companies applying for state aid to attest that they haven't received illegal aid in the past conforms with European law, the European Court of Justice ruled, dismissing claims by three companies seeking tax credits. In the judgment, dated May 6, the top EU court rejected claims by three companies seeking tax credits for the purchase of plants and machinery in parts of southern Italy. The tax credits were provided under an Italian aid plan approved by the European Commission. Italy's tax authority denied the tax credits because the companies hadn't provided a sworn declaration, as required by the...

