UK Improperly Exempted Futures Trades From VAT, ECJ Says

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The United Kingdom failed in its duty to notify the European Commission when it gave multiple futures markets an exemption on obligations to pay value-added tax and keep detailed records, the European Court of Justice ruled Thursday. The judgment, which found the U.K.'s exemption in violation of the commission's directive on value-added tax, doesn't mean businesses are now required to pay VAT on past transactions, according to a representative of HM Treasury. Current U.K. law means that no tax is due on derivatives trades, and this will remain the case while the country considers the next steps in light of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS