Top EU Court Advised To Rule Against CBD Oil Import Bans

Law360, London (May 14, 2020, 7:46 PM BST) -- The European Union's free trade rules preclude France from blocking cannabidiol oil imports from other member states since there is no evidence that the cannabis plant product has psychotropic effects, an adviser to the bloc's highest court said Thursday in a nonbinding opinion. Advocate General Evgeni Tanchev on Thursday asked the European Court of Justice to conclude that a French law restricting the importation of CBD oil, a substance derived from hemp, runs contrary to the EU's governing treaty, including a prohibition on imports from other member states. The French government has said its 1990 law limiting the industrial and commercial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS