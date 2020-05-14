Indian Business Tycoon Loses Final Extradition Challenge

Law360, London (May 14, 2020, 4:42 PM BST) -- A London court said Thursday that embattled business tycoon Vijay Mallya cannot appeal his extradition to India to the U.K's Supreme Court, putting him on a path for extradition within weeks to face fraud charges linked to loans worth hundreds of millions of dollars. The High Court decision from the two-judge panel sets the clock ticking for the fugitive businessman under the U.K.'s Extradition Act, which states that on the day a decision on an appeal becomes final or proceedings on the appeal are "discontinued," the person must be extradited before the end of 28 days. In their one-sentence ruling, Judges...

