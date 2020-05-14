SEC Targets 2 Cos. Over Misleading COVID-19 Claims

Reenat Sinay By

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 11:01 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission took aim at a biotechnology company and a digital marketing outfit that claimed to offer products to combat COVID-19, accusing them of deceiving and defrauding the public in two separate enforcement actions filed Wednesday and Thursday.Its suit against Turbo Global Partners Inc. in Florida federal court claims that the marketing company touted a "public-private partnership" with the government to sell thermal scanning equipment that could determine whether someone has a fever, when in fact no such agreement existed.In a separate suit filed Wednesday in New York federal court, the regulator alleged that Applied BioSciences Corp. issued a misleading press release announcing that it was offering finger-prick coronavirus tests to the general public, but in reality, the tests had not yet been shipped, were not meant to used at home as advertised, and were not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration "We are actively monitoring the markets to detect potential fraudsters who seek to use the COVID-19 crisis as a basis for investment scams," Stephanie Avakian, co-director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement, said in a statement Thursday. "As alleged in these complaints, Applied BioSciences and Turbo Global sought to take advantage of the COVID-19 crisis by misleading investors about their ability to provide solutions."

