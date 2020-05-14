Pandemic Sends Itelsat Into Ch. 11 With $10B In Debt

Jeff Montgomery By

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 11:02 AM EDT) -- Intelsat SA and 34 affiliates sought Chapter 11 protection in the Eastern District of Virginia early Thursday, reporting more than $10 billion in liabilities, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the reasons for its filing and saying that it needed to reduce its debt in order to fully participate in an ongoing, federal 5G wireless buildout.The company reported that it already has lined up $1 billion in debtor-in-possession loans to finance its bankruptcy case.Some $1 billion will be needed in order for Intelsat to participate in and meet Federal Communications Commission 's deadlines for an accelerated clearing of part of the wireless spectrum as part of the 5G initiative, the company said in announcing the move. Success will allow the business to receive some $4.87 billion of accelerated relocation spectrum relocation payment."At the end of this process, we will be on stronger financial footing for the future, further enhancing our industry-leading portfolio of space-based communications services and paving the way for our continued innovation and investments to benefit our customers," Stephen Spengler, Intelsat's CEO, said in an statement released after the filing.The company also blamed its move to Chapter 11 on declines in markets that it serves that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.Although all documents usually submitted with a company's initial Chapter 11 were not yet on file with the court, the company's petition showed huge amounts classified as unsecured debt, including $8.9 billion owed to Wells Fargo NA and about $3.1 billion owed to U.S. Bank NA The case is In re: Intelsat SA, case number 20-32310, in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia --Editing by Katherine Rautenberg.

