Chinese Real Estate Co. Raises $244M From Tencent, VC Firm

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A Chinese real estate developer said Thursday it's raised a total of $244 million from technology conglomerate Tencent and a venture capital group to help it further digitize its property management unit and become more efficient. Shimao Services Holdings Ltd. said in a short statement it's closed on a $130 million investment from Sequoia Capital China and another $114 million from Tencent Holdings Ltd. that it would use for things such as improving its operating efficiency by further digitizing its services and adopting technology such as cloud computing and big data. Parent group Shimao Property Holdings Ltd. said elsewhere on its...

