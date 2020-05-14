U. Mich. Drops Bush Seyferth Attys In Sex Abuse Cases

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The University of Michigan dropped Michigan-based law firm Bush Seyferth PLLC as counsel in a series of lawsuits alleging the university spent decades shielding a former sports doctor who was accused of sexually abusing students. UM filed a motion Wednesday in a Michigan federal court to withdraw Bush Seyferth attorneys as counsel, saying the university "decided to change counsel in this and other cases brought by individuals for claims against the university based on allegations of sexual misconduct" against the late doctor Robert Anderson. The university is facing claims from more than 50 unnamed plaintiffs filed since March alleging the university...

