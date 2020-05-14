Silver Miner Targets Mexico Over Tax Reassessment

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A Canadian silver mining company has threatened Mexico with an investor-state claim after the country's tax authority allegedly launched a campaign of intimidation in response to the company's efforts to challenge a tax reassessment on its Mexican subsidiary. First Majestic Silver Corp. said Wednesday that it had notified the Mexican government of its intent to initiate arbitration under the North American Free Trade Agreement, kicking off a 90-day period required under the treaty to try to resolve the dispute amicably. If the negotiations are unsuccessful, the business will commence arbitration. "The company has regretfully had to take this step of providing...

