Huawei Loses Wireless Patent Fight At Fed. Circ.

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Thursday affirmed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision invalidating claims in a Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. wireless technology patent, finding that substantial evidence backed the board's determination that the claims were obvious. The panel said the board rightly found that the prior art, when combined, disclosed Huawei's invention and that expert testimony that a skilled artisan would be motivated to combine the references to increase the efficiency of radio communications was legally sufficient. Huawei said a "generic interest in increasing efficiency" wasn't adequate to establish a motivation to combine, but the board rejected that argument....

