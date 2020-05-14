Town Says Fracking Waste Well Violates Pa. Constitution

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh-area town accused state regulators on Wednesday of violating constitutionally enshrined environmental safeguards when they signed off on permits last month for a controversial fracking wastewater disposal well. Plum Borough said the state had run afoul of the Pennsylvania Constitution's environmental rights amendment by failing to take adequate steps to ensure the proposed Penneco Environmental Solutions LLC well wouldn't contaminate local water supplies. "The decision … fails to protect the rights of the citizens of Plum Borough to clean water and the preservation of the environment," the borough argued in a notice of appeal filed with the state's Environmental Hearing...

