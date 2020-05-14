4th Circ. Upholds Mexican Citizen's Illegal Reentry Sentence

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit upheld a Mexican citizen's conviction and 21-month sentence for unlawful reentry into the U.S., ruling that he had declined to challenge an aggravated felony conviction that increased his sentence. The panel said Wednesday that Isidoro Gonzalez-Ferretiz, who illegally entered the U.S. four times, waived his right to appeal his motor vehicle theft conviction in 2014 when he signed a Form I-851 during his removal, which the U.S. Department of Homeland Security initiated after his sentencing. The deportation form said Gonzalez could remain in the U.S. for two weeks to challenge his auto theft conviction, but he checked the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS