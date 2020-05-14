'Wolf Of Wall Street' Producer Pays $107M To Exit 1MDB Case

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Malaysian prosecutors have dropped money laundering charges against a Hollywood film producer implicated in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal, who has agreed to turn over more than $107 million in assets. Riza Aziz, a producer of films like the Oscar-nominated "The Wolf of Wall Street" and the stepson of Malaysia's disgraced former prime minister, was granted a "discharge not amounting to an acquittal" by a judge in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. Riza reached an agreement with prosecutors that would have him pay the government as an alternative to the criminal charges asserted against him last summer in connection with the billion-dollar...

