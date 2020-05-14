Chapman And Cutler Snags Fintech Expert As Partner

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Finance-focused firm Chapman and Cutler LLP announced Thursday that it's hired a fintech expert to its banking and financial services practice who will join its D.C. offices as a partner. Tobias P. Moon arrives at Chapman and Cutler as a former Husch Blackwell partner, where he was based in the firm's Dallas offices for nearly two years. Moon told Law360 Thursday that he looked forward to moving to the nation's capital, where he would be in close proximity to the federal agencies that he deals with in the course of his compliance work. But the precise date for his move has...

