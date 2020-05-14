11th Circ. Axes Worker's Retaliation Claim For Lack Of Proof

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit affirmed the dismissal of a retaliation claim brought by a Georgia-based debt-collector's former employee, saying Thursday there was no evidence her boss knew of her complaints of race and gender bias and that she sought an impermissible rewriting of the Family Medical Leave Act. While the federal appeals court said it was "easy" to affirm a lower court's rejection of Belinda Martin's FMLA claim, it said her Title VII retaliation claim against Financial Asset Management Systems Inc. and its president and CEO, Jerry Hogan, required closer scrutiny because the timing of her firing "naturally raised Martin's suspicions." Nevertheless,...

