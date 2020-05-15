Software Co. Tells Justices 9th Circ. Erred On Content Filters

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A security software company wants the U.S. Supreme Court to take on a Ninth Circuit decision reviving unfair competition claims the company says should be blocked by the Communications Decency Act's protections for content filtering. The CDA extends broad immunity for "screening and filtering content" that should cover Malwarebytes Inc. from Enigma Software Group USA LLC's state law business tort and Lanham Act unfair advertising allegations, filed after Malwarebytes' filtering software started identifying Enigma's security products as potentially unwanted on user computers, according to Malwarebytes' petition seeking high court review. The Ninth Circuit ruled otherwise, reviving Enigma's lawsuit last year based...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS