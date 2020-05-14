Florida Sawmill Can Tap Ch. 11 Loan Over Priming Worries

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A Florida sawmill received interim approval Thursday from a Delaware bankruptcy court to obtain post-petition financing from an affiliate despite concerns raised by investors of the company's prepetition lender that its debt was being lowered in priority against its will. During a hearing conducted by phone and video conferencing, Klausner Lumber One Ltd. overcame opposition from the limited partners of prepetition lender Florida Sawmill to obtain approval of the $2 million debtor-in-possession loan by showing that the facility was in the best interests of the debtor and its creditors. Florida Sawmill's limited partners opposed the DIP loan, saying its general partner...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS