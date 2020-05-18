EU Treaty Proposal Constricts Rights Of Energy Investors

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The Energy Charter Treaty is one of the most frequently invoked international instruments in international investment treaty disputes. Under the ECT, qualifying investors can bring claims against host governments for harm those governments cause to their foreign investments in the energy sector. The European Union recently has proposed modernizing the ECT's investment chapter, which, if adopted, will significantly reduce its scope, and make investor claims far more difficult. Entities that have already been harmed through measures imposed by any of the 53 signatory and contracting parties to the ECT should take heed of these proposed amendments, and should consider bringing their...

