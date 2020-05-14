Oil Trader Files Suit To Fight Fine From Calif. Regulator

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 9:18 PM EDT) -- An oil trading company has asked a California state court to invalidate a state regulator's decision to fine it $33,000 for fuel storage tanks not meeting federal regulations, saying the findings were based on a misreading of the law. A Chemoil Corp. unit, Chemoil Terminals Corp., filed the suit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday. It asks the court to force the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection to withdraw a final order and decision declaring the company violated multiple provisions of a liquid pipeline safety regulation under Title 49 Code of Federal Regulations Part 195, which deals with...

