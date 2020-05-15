Mattress Import Probes Continue With Bipartisan Support

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 1:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission decided to continue probing foreign mattress imports, finding an indication that the products could be hurting domestic manufacturers, after U.S. lawmakers urged the agency to conduct a "thorough" investigation. In a preliminary vote Thursday, the commission said mattress imports from Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Serbia, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam that are allegedly benefiting from unfair trade practices could be causing the U.S. industry to be "materially injured." The commission's vote will allow the U.S. Department of Commerce to continue its investigation into whether the mattresses have been illegally subsidized and dumped on the U.S. market. Domestic...

