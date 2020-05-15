Peanut Giants Lose Bid To Dismiss Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge has ruled that Birdsong Corp. and Golden Peanut Co. LLC, the largest players in the peanut shelling industry, cannot escape an antitrust suit accusing them of running a scheme to stabilize and hold down the cost of farmers' raw and harvested peanuts. In an order entered Thursday, turning down the companies' request to toss the proposed class action, U.S. District Judge Raymond A. Jackson said the complaint brought under the Sherman Act by a group of peanut farmers contains factual allegations to support the plausible inference of a price-fixing conspiracy. Judge Jackson also rejected the companies' contention that...

