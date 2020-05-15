Cancer-Focused Biotech's Shares Soar After Upsized IPO

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Swiss oncology firm ADC Therapeutics SA saw a strong debut Friday on the New York Stock Exchange, with shares closing more than 50% above its already upsized initial public offering price of $19 each, making it likely the company will exceed its target of $233 million. Shares of ADC, guided in its IPO by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Zurich firm Homburger AG, closed at $29.65 each on Friday, a boon of about 56% from its upsized plans late Thursday to sell more than 12.2 million shares at $19 each. On Monday, the company said it planned to offer 7.4 million...

