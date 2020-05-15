3rd Round Of Brexit Trade Talks End In Stalemate

Law360, London (May 15, 2020, 3:45 PM BST) -- The latest round of talks between the U.K and the European Union on their future trade and security relationship ended in a stalemate on Friday, with both sides blaming each other for the lack of progress. Britain's chief negotiator David Frost said that the "most significant outstanding issues" remain unresolved after a third round of trade talks. Frost also confirmed in a statement that the U.K. will publish draft legal texts for a trade deal next week to allow member states and "interested observers" to see Britain's approach in detail. One of the biggest obstacles to progress is the so-called level...

