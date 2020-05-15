Bloomberg Loses Appeal Of Privacy Ban Over Fraud Story

Law360, London (May 15, 2020, 2:32 PM BST) -- The Court of Appeal upheld a ban Friday on a story by Bloomberg News that revealed steps taken by a British crime-fighting agency to investigate allegations of bribery and corruption against a company and its employees, finding the news agency had violated the subject's privacy. The court rejected Bloomberg LP's request to overturn a High Court injunction ordering it to take down a 2016 article that published details from a confidential letter sent by the agency to a foreign government detailing the extent of its suspicions that the chief executive of one of the company's divisions had engaged in fraud. Court of...

