Investor Goes To Court To Track €3.9M Credit Suisse Transfer

Law360, London (May 21, 2020, 5:44 PM BST) -- A philanthropist who paid €3.9 million ($4.2 million) into Credit Suisse's U.K. branch has asked the courts to allow the bank to hand over information about who owns the account in an attempt to uncover a potential fraud after her money allegedly disappeared. Leona Koenig applied to the High Court for a court order to permit Credit Suisse (UK) Ltd. to disclose details of an account that the investor paid the money into in December 2018. Koenig — the founder of a charity for musically gifted children, according to her social media platforms — said in a claim dated April 22 but only...

