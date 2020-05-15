Talc Supplier Imerys Sets Ch. 11 Plan To Resolve Injury Claims

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Talc supplier Imerys Talc America Inc. told a Delaware bankruptcy court Friday that it has reached an agreement on a Chapter 11 plan calling for a going-concern asset sale to fund payouts for thousands of personal injury claims for talc exposure. The disclosure statement submitted to the court outlines a plan that would put all of the company's North American assets on the block, with the proceeds, plus at least $75 million from parent company Imerys Talc SA, slated for a trust fund that will handle all personal injury claims against the company. "The North American talc subsidiaries believe that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS