Credit Suisse Accused Of Hiding Payments In Bribery Suit

Law360, London (May 15, 2020, 4:53 PM BST) -- Credit Suisse allegedly paid $12 million to a Libyan businessman to lean on senior employees at Libya's sovereign wealth fund to close a $200 million investment with the Swiss bank, according to documents disclosed at a London court hearing Friday. Credit Suisse is alleged to have concealed payments it made to a Libyan businessman with supposedly close ties to the Moammar Gadhafi regime. (AP) The Libyan Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund set up by former Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi is suing Credit Suisse International and four others for $187 million over claims it invested in a "fraudulent and corrupt scheme,"...

