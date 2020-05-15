Boies Schiller Slams 'Baseless' IP Malpractice Claims

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP on Friday slammed a malpractice complaint over its handling of intellectual property litigation over water balloon patents, describing the former client's "baseless" claims as an attempt to dodge paying legal fees. The New York-based firm's statement came in response to a lawsuit filed Thursday in New Jersey state court alleging that multiple missteps by co-founder David Boies and then-partner D. Michael Underhill led to a nearly $30 million judgment and sanctions against Telebrands and related company Bulbhead.com. "This lawsuit is nothing more than a cynical attempt by a former client to avoid its obligation to pay the...

