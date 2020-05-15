Pa. Judge Accused Of Retaliating Against Clerk's Accuser

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 3:13 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Conduct Board of Pennsylvania charged a Greene County Court of Common Pleas judge with improperly jailing a woman for nearly a month in 2017 because she accused his law clerk of acting suspicious at a gas station, among other offenses filed with a disciplinary court Thursday. According to the complaint, President Judge Farley Toothman interceded at the gas station on his clerk's behalf, got the accuser's name from police, dug into her court records, had her brought into court without an attorney and then put her in county jail for not paying fines on an unrelated case. "Judge Toothman...

