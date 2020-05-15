Fed. Circ. Backs USPTO Rejection Of Google VR Patent App

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday backed the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's decision to reject Google's application for a patent on technology to track eye movement for virtual reality, ruling that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's same finding relied on substantial evidence. The panel's unanimous, unpublished decision affirmed the PTAB's May 2019 decision, which had, in turn, affirmed the USPTO's rejection of the invention as obvious over two earlier patent application publications. The PTAB agreed with the examiner, finding that prior art taught a key claim for using head and eye trackers to identify a certain eye movement in order...

