In Lucky Trademark Ruling, Justices Avoid Preclusion Mess

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 2:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling this week in favor of Lucky Brand in a long-running trademark battle was hardly earth-shattering, but it avoided a messy new approach to preclusion that would have been particularly annoying for trademark litigants. The ruling, issued Thursday by a unanimous court, overturned a novel decision by the Second Circuit that said Lucky Brand was precluded by the doctrine of res judicata from raising a defense that it "could have" raised in an earlier phase of the trademark fight. For court-watchers, the decision was more of an expected outcome than a new legal landmark — a return to the status quo...

