Pandemic-Bruised IPO Market Shows Signs Of Healing

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- The initial public offerings market is showing signs of improvement after a coronavirus-induced drought that derailed the traditionally bountiful spring IPO season, aided by reduced volatility and a growing lineup of prospects better suited to weather pandemic conditions. Lawyers and bankers say they are having more conversations with companies about potential IPOs, representing a stark contrast from the chaotic days of March when deals stalled. Four operating companies, plus a wave of blank-check companies, have gone public in the past two weeks, and more issuers are filing plans or are preparing to begin marketing offerings. While volume is still light compared...

