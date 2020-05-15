EU Commission Adjusts Steel, Aluminum Import Monitoring

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The European Commission said it was introducing a new system Friday for monitoring certain steel and aluminum imports into the bloc that is designed for faster analysis of trends. In a short statement, the European Union body said the new system will better respond to the needs of the industrial sectors and will be based on data available just two weeks after the imports arrive, providing a better assessment of the trade situation, as opposed to the previous structure that was centered on import intentions. It replaces the previous monitoring system for steel, which was introduced in 2016 during a crisis...

