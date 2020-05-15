DOJ Gets Time In Doormaker's 4th Circ. Divestiture Battle

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The Department of Justice will get a five-minute window to say its piece when two doormakers face off before the Fourth Circuit later this month in an appeal of one's successful challenge of the other's merger. The Fourth Circuit granted the agency's request for argument time Thursday in a brief order that also bumped up the amount of time the appellant, Jeld-Wen Inc., will get before the court during oral arguments by phone on May 29. While the Jeld-Wen is set to argue that a Virginia federal court was off mark when it issued a landmark ruling ordering the doormaker to divest itself...

