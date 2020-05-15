'Godfather' Quoting CIT Judge Doubts Process Server's Honor

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 11:03 PM EDT) -- A Court of International Trade judge on Friday said there was "ample reason" to question a process server's reliability while ruling the government insufficiently served a lighting importer accused in a smuggling scheme, using quotes from "The Godfather" and "Homeland" about honor and lying to punctuate his order. "We are all honorable men here, we do not have to give each other assurances as if we were lawyers," reads the opening line of CIT Judge Timothy M. Reif's order, a quote from the book "The Godfather" by Mario Puzo spoken by New York crime boss Vito Corleone. The judge's use of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS