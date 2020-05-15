Trump Admin Advances Proposal To Revise Asylum Standards

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration is plowing ahead with soon-to-be-proposed changes likely to limit asylum eligibility, even as restrictions issued in response to the coronavirus pandemic have brought much of the asylum system to a screeching halt. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of Justice sent the proposed regulation, which takes aim at early eligibility screenings for migrants fleeing persecution and asylum applications, to the federal budget office on Thursday for review. According to the departments' description of the regulation, the rule will "amend regulations governing the standards and procedures" for those seeking protection at the U.S. border to...

