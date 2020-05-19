Revisiting The Benefits Of An Efficient Contract Breach

By Aaron Rigby and Jack Zeringue

Aaron Rigby Jack Zeringue



A signs a contract to deliver 100,000 custom-ground widgets at $0.10 per widget to B, for use in A's factory. After A has delivered 10,000 to B, C comes to A, explains that he desperately needs 25,000 custom-ground widgets at once since otherwise C will be forced to close its factory at great cost, and offers A $0.15 apiece for 25,000 widgets. A sells C the widgets and as a result does not timely complete delivery to B, who sustains $1,000 in damages from A's breach. Since A obtained an additional profit of $1,250 on the sale to C, A is better off even after reimbursing B for its loss. Society is also better off. Since C was willing to pay A $0.15 per widget, it must mean that each widget was worth at least $0.15 to C. But it was worth only $0.14 to B (i.e., $0.10, what B paid, plus $0.04 ($1,000 divided by 25,000), B's expected profit). Thus, the breach resulted in a transfer of the 25,000 widgets from a lower valued use to a higher valued use.[2]

