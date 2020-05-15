Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Quanta Tells 5th Circ It Was Ordered 'To Do The Impossible'

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Quanta Storage Inc. urged the Fifth Circuit on Thursday to upend a Texas federal judge's orders requiring it to turn over all its assets after HP Inc. won a $438.7 million judgment against the manufacturer in a price-fixing case, arguing that those orders are unenforceable.

The brief represents one of two parallel Quanta appeals contesting both HP's win and the three separate turnover orders, and possibly HP's still-pending request for sanctions for noncompliance with those orders. The turnover orders should be tossed both because the win itself came despite HP's failure to prove that it had directly suffered damages Quanta said, and because...

