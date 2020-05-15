Texas Agency Relaxes Guidelines For Controversial Sterilizer

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 9:25 PM EDT) -- The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said Friday the carcinogenic chemical ethylene oxide is safer than previously thought and raised the amount that can be emitted by sources that get air quality permits from the agency. The move comes amid increasing concern about the chemical, as manufacturers face litigation from some of those exposed to it and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has proposed reducing the total amount of domestic emissions. The TCEQ said after an evaluation of the chemical's health risk, it is raising the safe exposure level from 1 part per billion to 2.4 parts per billion, which will serve as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS