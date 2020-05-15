FINRA Says Merrill Lynch Gave Unregistered Exec Key Duties

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Merrill Lynch allowed an unregistered executive with an affiliate entity to function as a principal within the firm's prime brokerage business, giving him oversight over key decisions and customers, according to a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority settlement slapping the firm with a $150,000 fine. The unnamed individual actively engaged in the management of Merrill Lynch's investment banking and securities businesses despite being unregistered with FINRA, the settlement agreement submitted Wednesday said. Among other things, the individual exercised voting rights and performed key duties including soliciting new business and playing a leading role with several of the firm's "more important" clients within its prime brokerage...

