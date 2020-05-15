Patient's Privacy Suit Over Hospital Worker's Text Revived

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Although suspicions of infidelity perhaps motivated a hospital employee to send her husband a text containing protected health information about a patient, an Indiana appeals court nevertheless said Friday that a jury should decide whether the employee was acting within the scope of her employment. In a split ruling, a three-judge panel reversed summary judgment in favor of Parkview Health System Inc. in a suit accusing the hospital's medical assistant, Alexis Christian, of accessing patient Haley SoderVick's medical records and improperly sending a text to Christian's then-husband informing him of the patient's possible diagnosis for an unspecified ailment and telling him...

