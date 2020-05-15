6th Circ. Denies Immunity For Prosecutors In CBD Raids Suit

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT) -- Tennessee law enforcement officials who erroneously raided more than a dozen stores for selling legal CBD aren't immune from resulting civil rights lawsuits, the Sixth Circuit ruled Friday, finding the criminal cases were unsupported and unreasonable. The sheriff and district attorney in Rutherford County, Tennessee, lost immunity by pressing on with the investigation and arrest of 17 store owners despite inconclusive lab tests and concerns from officers who correctly believed CBD was legal, a three-judge panel ruled in a published opinion. "A reasonable officer would know that the mere presence of CBD in products, without any indication as to the products'...

