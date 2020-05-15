HHS Says Gilead Can't Allege Misconduct In HIV Drug IP Suit

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 8:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services urged a Delaware federal judge Friday to throw out Gilead's counterclaims against the agency in its suit accusing the drugmaker of infringing its patents for an HIV treatment, arguing it can't accuse the government of inequitable conduct in obtaining its own patents. In a motion to strike and a motion to dismiss, the government argued that Gilead Sciences Inc.'s counterclaims of noninfringement and invalidity are insufficiently plead and barred by sovereign immunity. Additionally, the government said, any "equitable defenses" like inequitable conduct or unclean hands are not available in litigation involving the government....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS