Gulfport Wants Gas Royalty Costs Arbitral Award Confirmed

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Gulfport Energy Corp. asked an Ohio federal court on Friday to confirm an arbitrator's finding that the company properly allocated certain post-production costs to an oil and gas royalty owner because the work enhanced the value of the gas. An arbitrator rejected claims from royalty owner Shugert Family Investments LLC that claimed Gulfport deducted costs incurred to transform the gas into so-called marketable product, in violation of Ohio law, according to the lawsuit. The amount of the award Gulfport wants confirmed is not available. The arbitrator considered whether improper deductions were taken from royalty payments, a question that's been litigated in...

