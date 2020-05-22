Technology Deal Pro Leaves Kirkland For Perkins Coie

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 1:29 PM EDT) -- A former Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner with extensive experience guiding clients, including Facebook and Boeing, through technology-related transactions has joined Perkins Coie LLP's Chicago office. Sam Hong joined Perkin Coie's technology transactions and privacy practice as a partner on May 12, he told Law360 Wednesday. Prior to the move, Hong was with Kirkland for nearly eight years, almost three of which were spent as a partner. Perkin Coie's strength in the tech transactions field and its notable corporate practice drew Hong to the firm, he said. His decision was additionally influenced by the fact that Facebook, a company that Hong...

