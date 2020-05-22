Fox Rothschild Nabs Employment Litigator From Akerman

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 1:18 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP has boosted its employment law footprint in California by adding a seasoned litigator from Akerman LLP whose experience runs the gamut from discrimination cases to trade secret issues. Jeffrey S. Horton Thomas will operate out of Fox Rothschild's Los Angeles office as a partner, the firm announced on May 15. Horton Thomas told Law360 on Thursday that he made the move to the firm because he needed a platform where he could grow his employment litigation practice both in California and across the U.S. "Fox in particular has a robust, respected presence in labor and employment in northern...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS