German Lab Accused Of Illegally Selling Tick Test Kits In US

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A pair of lab testing companies is accusing a German competitor of distributing tick-borne illness tests in the United States without proper accreditation, slamming the "illegal scheme" in a suit filed in California federal court. Infectolab Americas LLC and IGeneX both lawfully sell tick-borne illness tests in the U.S., the labs said in their complaint Friday. This entails complying with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services regulations, as well as obtaining other licenses and regulatory approvals, they said. However, German competitor ArminLabs GmbH, which was founded by a former Infectolab leader, has been peddling its tests in the U.S. without those...

