Law360's Pro Say: 'The Last Trial' With Scott Turow

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Best-selling author Scott Turow practically invented the legal thriller, and his latest novel, "The Last Trial," hit bookshelves this week. On this week's episode of Pro Say, we talk with Turow about his legal career, why capturing the nuances of the law is so important to his writing, and what it means to say goodbye to one of his most beloved characters. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal developments. This Week Ep. 150: 'The Last Trial' With Scott...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS