Nixon Peabody Defends Quick Malpractice Win To 4th Circ.

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Nixon Peabody LLP has urged the Fourth Circuit not to revive a legal malpractice suit accusing the firm of mishandling the estate planning of a wealthy finance executive, saying the firm did nothing wrong and that the suit was filed well beyond the statute of limitations. Nixon Peabody and then-partner Thomas Farace argued in a brief Friday that Keith Wellin, who died in 2014, was aware of the mechanisms the firm used to transfer some of his $150 million in personal wealth to his children in the years before his death, and that he knew Farace was also representing his children...

