Texas Chemical Storage Co. Wants Fire Suit In Fed. Court

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A petrochemical storage company is seeking to remove to federal court a lawsuit brought against it by about 245 individuals and businesses alleging they were harmed by a March 2019 fire and explosion at the company's facility in Deer Park, Texas. Intercontinental Terminals Co. LLC filed a notice on Friday to move the case from the Harris County district court where it was filed on April 22. The suit was filed on behalf of scores of Galveston County, Texas, residents and companies alleging negligence in relation to the air contamination and pollution following the incident. The company explained in the notice...

